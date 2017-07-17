"I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids," she told Yahoo! Style in a sit-down interview.

"I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen."

She also admitted that she would love to have children, at the time, "maybe imminently."

She also shared some insight into who she would want to welcome children into the world with, saying, "I'm not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier."

Kaling previously dated Benjamin Nugent from 2008-2012 and her Office co-star B.J. Novak from 2005-2007.

This is certainly a time of big change for the actress, as The Mindy Project's sixth and final season is slated to air on Hulu later this year.