Mindy Kaling is taking on the role of a lifetime!
Multiple sources tell E! News that the A Wrinkle in Time actress is currently pregnant with her first child.
An insider explained that the future arrival for the 38-year-old actress was "an unexpected surprise" but that there will not be any changes made to production schedules for her upcoming projects.
While little else is known at present time about Mindy's little one, years back she openly expressed wanting to have children.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Donato Sardella for Getty Images
"I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids," she told Yahoo! Style in a sit-down interview.
"I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen."
She also admitted that she would love to have children, at the time, "maybe imminently."
She also shared some insight into who she would want to welcome children into the world with, saying, "I'm not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier."
Kaling previously dated Benjamin Nugent from 2008-2012 and her Office co-star B.J. Novak from 2005-2007.
This is certainly a time of big change for the actress, as The Mindy Project's sixth and final season is slated to air on Hulu later this year.
In March, the former star of The Office talked to EW about the decision to end The Mindy Project: "I mean this half-jokingly, but at a certain point it was like, I think she's dated every man in Manhattan. Sex and the City lasted for, what, six seasons with 10 episodes each? I don't know that there's been a show about a woman trying to find love in New York City that has lasted quite this long. And frankly, there's no more actors in Hollywood left to date."
Hulu rescued The Mindy Project after Fox canceled it following its third season on the broadcast network.
A big congratulations to Mindy on the exciting pregnancy news!