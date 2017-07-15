Nelsan Ellis' family is opening up his funeral to the public.

According to the Ellis family, the celebration of the late True Blood actor's life will happen in Harvey, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, and there will be a public viewing on July 21 from 6-9 p.m. at Leak & Sons Funeral Home.

His funeral will be held the following day at Holy Temple Cathedral at 11 a.m., according to the Ellis family. Pastor Tyrone Gaston will officiate the service.

The 39-year-old Julliard and Oxford-educated actor, who was also known for his roles in The Soloist, The Butler, Elementary, and The Help, died on July 8 from heart failure complications.

After his shocking death, his family issued a statement explaining that his heart failure was due to longtime alcohol and drug abuse, saying that Nelsan had tried to detox himself off of alcohol.