May the Force be with her, always.

Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios have released new character posters for Star Wars: The Last Jedi for Carrie Fisher's General Leia, Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, Daisy Ridley's Rey and John Boyega's Finn, with all of them wearing red outfits to match the movie's logo. The top parts of their faces are cut off on purpose.

The images were posted on the latter three star's social media pages and on Star Wars' official Twitter and Instagram accounts after Disney's presentation at the D23 Expo Saturday, during which they also unveiled new footage of the film via a behind-the-scenes montage.

"Little Rey'd Riding Hood. #TheLastJedi," Ridley wrote on Facebook.

Fisher had reprised her original trilogy role in the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens alongside newcomers Ridley and Boyega. She joined them again in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and completed filming her part in summer 2016, a few months before her death in December at age 60.