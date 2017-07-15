May the Force be with her, always.
Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios have released new character posters for Star Wars: The Last Jedi for Carrie Fisher's General Leia, Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, Daisy Ridley's Rey and John Boyega's Finn, with all of them wearing red outfits to match the movie's logo. The top parts of their faces are cut off on purpose.
The images were posted on the latter three star's social media pages and on Star Wars' official Twitter and Instagram accounts after Disney's presentation at the D23 Expo Saturday, during which they also unveiled new footage of the film via a behind-the-scenes montage.
"Little Rey'd Riding Hood. #TheLastJedi," Ridley wrote on Facebook.
Fisher had reprised her original trilogy role in the 2015 film Star Wars: The Force Awakens alongside newcomers Ridley and Boyega. She joined them again in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and completed filming her part in summer 2016, a few months before her death in December at age 60.
The movie's first poster features Rey, Luke and Adam Driver's Kylo Ren.
"She was having a blast," producer and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy told Vanity Fair in May. "The minute she finished, she grabbed me and said, 'I'd better be at the forefront of IX!' Because Harrison was front and center on VII, and Mark is front and center on VIII. She thought IX would be her movie. And it would have been."
The first teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released in April. Also released was a poster for the movie showing Rey, Luke and Adam Driver's villain character Kylo Red amid a mostly red backdrop, with their blue and the latter fighter's red lightsabers clashing.
Both Hamill and Fisher were named Disney Legends at a D23 ceremony Friday. Her daughter Billie Lourd, who has a small part in both Star Wars films, penned an emotional acceptance letter on her behalf. Disney Chairman Bob Iger read it to the fans. Lourd wrote her mother was a big Disney fan.
"We went to Disneyland so much that I now realize she might have even loved it more than I did," she wrote. "Becoming part of the Disney family was truly an amazing moment for her. She secretly always wanted to be a Disney princess, so getting to be a Disney princess and a Disney legend would have been her ultimate dream."
Lourd posted on her Instagram page a childhood photo of the two at Disneyland, with Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds, who died a day after her at age 84.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on Dec. 15.