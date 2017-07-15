7 Things You Need to Know About Aladdin's Mena Massoud

After auditioning more than 2,000 actors and actresses, the world's luckiest street rat has finally been found...

Earlier today, Disney revealed the actor who will play the title character in Guy Ritchie's live-action reboot of Aladdin and that's an almost unheard of actor named Mena Massoud. It's about to be a whole new world for the relatively unknown soon-to-be star...

And while there are many fun facts to know about Mena, here are seven that really stand out!

1. He's About to Star in the Amazon series Jack Ryan: Mena's face may not look familiar to you, but it will. The young star is slated to appear as Tarek Kassar in the new series, which features John Krasinski as Tom Clancy's famed Jack Ryan. He's also appeared on several TV series, including The 99, Poser and Open Heart.

Last month Deadline announced that Massoud had signed on to be in Strange but True, directed by Rowan Athale. He will join Amy Ryan, Greg Kinnear, Nick Robinson, Margaret Qualley and Connor Jessup in the film which, according to the outlet, follows a "young woman who suddenly finds herself pregnant five years after the death of her boyfriend. When she confronts his family with the idea that this child could be his, the truth begins to unravel."