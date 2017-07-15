Here's Emily Blunt as the new Mary Poppins again—and a lovely thing she is, too!

Disney debuted the first teaser trailer for the film during the D23 Expo Saturday, as an orchestra played, and also unveiled a new sneak peek animated poster for its upcoming musical film Mary Poppins Returns, showing the actress wearing a cobalt blue coat and red hat and smiling knowingly while clutching her signature umbrella.

Unlike the image, the video was not posted online after the presentation but here's what it shows; Kids fly their kite and Mary emerges from the clouds as the wind pinks up. She is also shown inside a house, pulling an umbrella out of a sink and appearing with flying objects. Lin-Manuel Miranda is seen dancing with a ladder as a chimney sweep.

Emily Mortimer of The Newsroom fame plays an adult Jane Banks. In the teaser, her character says, "Those things didn't really happen."