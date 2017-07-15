Mena Massoud Cast as Aladdin in Disney's Live-Action Reboot

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller & Alli Rosenbloom |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Alba

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Behind-the-Scenes

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Footage Debuts at Disney's D23 Expo

Oprah Winfrey, A Wrinkle in Time

Disney's A Wrinkle in Time Trailer Takes You Through Time and Space With Mindy Kaling, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mena Massoud, Aladdin

Disney; George Pimentel/Getty Images

Your wish has been granted!

Disney has finally revealed the actor who will play the title character in Guy Ritchie's live-action reboot of Aladdin.

And the winner is...Canadian actor Mena Massoud. He currently stars on the new Amazon series Jack Ryan. Meanwhile, Will Smith was confirmed to play the Genie, following past reports of his talks for the role, and Power Rangers star Naomi Scott will portray Princess Jasmine, Disney announced.

The news was revealed at Disney's fan convention, the D23 Expo, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, near Disneyland. Photos of the three actors were screened and fans went especially wild when Smith appeared.

It was recently reported that the studio was having problems casting the lead character. They were looking for a man in his twenties who can sing and act and preferred someone of Middle Eastern or Indian descent. Slumdog Millionaire's Dev Patel and The Night Of's Riz Ahmed were also considered for the part. Disney originally planned to begin production in July, but pushed back filming until August due to the casting difficulties.

Photos

Disney's D23 Expo 2017: Star Sightings

Aladdin, Animated Disney vs. Live Action Disney

Walt Disney Studios

Alladin, Jasmine, Naomi Scott

Disney; JB Lacroix/WireImage

The casting of Aladdin's love interest depended on the chemistry between the two main actors. The Hollywood Reporter said that Indian actress Tara Sutaria was also among the contenders. 

No release date for the Aladdin reboot has been announced.

TAGS/ Movies , Disney , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.