The Walking Dead showrunner Scott M. Gimple says the production is "heartbroken" by the death of stuntman John Bernecker, while his family says his organs will be donated.

Production on the eighth season of the AMC show was halted temporarily after the stunt performer sustained serious injuries in a fall on the set in Atlanta on Wednesday. He later passed away.

"Our production is heartbroken by the tragic loss of John Bernecker," Gimple said in a statement. "John's work on The Walking Dead and dozens of other movies and shows will continue to entertain and excite audiences for generations. We are grateful for his contributions, and all of us send our condolences, love, and prayers to John's family and friends."

Bernecker was also known for his work on shows such as 24:Legacy, Scream Queens and Into the Badlands and movies such as Logan, The Fate of the Furious and the upcoming Black Panther.