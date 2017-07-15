Ah, baby bliss!

Photos of country singer Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins' family maternity photo shoot have been released and they are absolutely stunning.

The two announced in February that not only is Lauren pregnant with the couple's first biological baby, a girl, but that they were also adopting a child from Africa. In May, they introduced 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Willa Gray, who was born in Uganda.

In their family maternity shoot, taken by photographer Julie Paisley, the family of three poses together in a grassy field, with Lauren and Willa both wearing white dresses and Thomas Rhett sporting a gray T-shirt.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren also pose with just their daughter, who pats her mom's baby bump.