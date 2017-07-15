Things appear to be heating up between "Hot Convict," aka "Hot Mug Shot Guy" Jeremy Meeks and Topshop heiress Chloe Green, while his wife Melissa Meeks is moving on, with the help of her family.
Jeremy, a model, rose to fame in 2014 after his mug shot, taken after his arrest for felony gun possession, went viral. He made headlines again earlier this month when he was photographed kissing Green on a luxury yacht in Turkey, spurring questions about his marriage.
He was photographed with her again Friday, kissing and cuddling at a Los Angeles pool, and leaving the Catch LA restaurant just after midnight while holding hands.
NS / Splash News
NS / Splash News
Melissa has been married to Jeremy for eight years and shares three kids with him, including two from her told The Mail on Sunday last weekend she felt "humiliated" after seeing the images of her husband kissing Green in Turkey and that days later, the two talked about divorcing. Meeks filed for legal separation earlier this week, reports said.
He has not commented about the matter publicly. A source told E! News he still loves his wife and cares for his children's well-being but that his "perception on life changed a lot when he started to be out in the spotlight."
"His marriage was slowly falling apart and he started to look other directions in romance," the source said. "He likes Chloe and wants to see where it goes."
Melissa celebrated her birthday recently with her mother and sister. She posted photos of the three on Instagram.
"Better to be slapped with the truth than kissed with a lie," she wrote hours earlier.
After the pics from Turkey were posted online, Chloe posted on Instagram a photo of herself with Jeremy and his manager and photographer Jim Jordan, writing, "Just the Beginning. We appreciate all the love and the hate." She later deleted her account.