Disney Villains Honored With USPS Forever Stamps

They admit that in the past they've been a nasty...and the U.S. Postal Service has given them a stamp of approval.

Disney villains Ursula the sea witch from The Little Mermaid, Evil Queen from Snow White, Cinderella's Wicked Stepmother, Pinocchio's Honest John, the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, Captain Hook, Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, Scar from The Lion King and Gaston from Beauty and the Beast live on in the form of USPS Forever Stamps.

The new additions, which celebrate the "the rich legacy of the Walt Disney Studio's Ink & Paint Department," were revealed Friday and are now available to purchase.