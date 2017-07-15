Disney Villains Honored With USPS Forever Stamps

They admit that in the past they've been a nasty...and the U.S. Postal Service has given them a stamp of approval.
Disney villains Ursula the sea witch from The Little Mermaid, Evil Queen from Snow White, Cinderella's Wicked Stepmother, Pinocchio's Honest John, the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, Captain Hook, Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, Scar from The Lion King and Gaston from Beauty and the Beast live on in the form of USPS Forever Stamps.
The new additions, which celebrate the "the rich legacy of the Walt Disney Studio's Ink & Paint Department," were revealed Friday and are now available to purchase.
Walt Disney Company / USPS
The news was announced as Disney's D23 Expo fan convention was underway in Anaheim, California.
"The Postal Service is highlighting the Disney Villains and the pioneering spirit of the Ink and Paint Department that brought many of these characters to life," Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said in a statement. "These Forever stamps are our way of saying Disney Villains will forever entertain us and serve as a tribute Disney's artistry and storytelling skill."
In the past, Disney characters such as Alice, Aladdin, Nemo, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, WALL-E, Dumbo, The Lion King's Simba and Mufasa, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast and Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, as well as Star Wars' Princess Leia, C-3PO and R2D2, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Han Solo, Padmé Amidala, Palpatine, Darth Maul, Yoda and Boba Fett, Marvel's Captain America and the Hulk, and even Walt Disney himself were subjects of USPS stamps.