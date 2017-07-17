It's time to meet a real-life Prince Charming.

Proposals go down all the time at Disneyland and Disney World (there's a reason it's called the Happiest Place on Earth), but this fairy tale engagement might take the cake as the best yet. Seriously, grab the tissues.

Ryan Macedo shared his and wife Carla's whirlwind love story with E! News, starting with a chance meeting on a flight and ending with a walk down the aisle. This isn't an average proposal, though. Ryan and his wife now have their very own piece of Disney history to cherish forever.

It all started in May 2016 when Ryan and Carla happened to find themselves flying from San Diego back home to Seattle after visiting friends on separate vacations. Both doctors, Macedo said the pair hit it off instantly and exchanged numbers. As it turns out, both Ryan and Carla phoned their moms right after landing to share they'd just met the person they would marry!