For starters, let's stop and take the requisite moment to remember what Jennifer Aniston went through, for years, after her breakup with Pitt. We don't mean that she herself was physically and emotionally going through something for years, but after a certain amount of time passed she couldn't break the "I'm over it" vibe for a second lest she play into the forever-scorned-woman narrative that prevailed for almost a decade, until she herself got remarried.

And when the pain was fresh, there were all the magazine covers, Brangelina's glossy W spread and constant reminders of Pitt's next chapter. Even if no one had ever dreamed up the whole Team Angie/Team Jen thing, it still would've sucked. Aniston had to thrive and get over all of it, her private brave face having to play catch-up with her public brave face.

All the while, she was living a jam-packed life, but so much of it was reflected through a circa-2005 breakup lens. She was even sucked back into the narrative when Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up, and even if she had a reaction, there was nowhere for it to go without prompting an outsized reaction.

But we digress. Because now it's Jolie hoping for the best possible outcome, an amiable co-parenting situation that seemed to come so naturally for Garner and Affleck or for Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin—both pairs who seemed to hardly missed a beat with the family togetherness, thanks to what we now know were concerted efforts. (Even with the fresh spate of headlines about Affleck's new relationship, he and Garner still took the kids to the local Fourth of July parade in their L.A. neighborhood, an important family tradition.)