Bravo
What's a yacht captain to do when his crew proves to be less than capable of doing most things expected of them? We'll soon find out.
When Below Deck returns to Bravo for its fifth season this September, fan favorite Captain Lee Rosbach will have his hands full with a greener-than-usual crew as he leads the 154' mega-yacht Valor around the Caribbean. You think we're exaggerating? Check out the first look at the new season, exclusive to E! News.
One phrase no one ever wants to hear while aboard a yacht: "Did we hit something?" But that's exactly what's asked when an attempt to dock results in the Valor, well, hitting something.
"That anchor drop was f--king embarrassing and I should put a bag over my goddamn head," Capt. Lee is seen telling the crew. As returning senior deckhand Nico Scholly puts it, "My deck crew is greener than a Leprechaun's dick." Well, alrighty then.
It isn't all inexperienced deck crew problems in season five, though. There will still be plenty of hooking up and dramatic feuding. Choice moment from the supertease? When returning chief stew Kate Chastain talks up her off-boat escapades with a handsome sailor who looks a bit like a certain Biblical figure. "I will sleep with Jesus on a sail boat," she says in a confessional. "What would Jesus do? Me." Again: Alrighty then.
Joining the returning trio are Matthew Burns (chef), Brianna Adekeye (stew), Jennifer Howell (stew), Chris Brown (deckhand), Bruno Duarte (deckhand) and Baker Manning (deckhand). Expect Brianna to make waves as she becomes the object of affection for not one, not two, but three men among the crew during the season. What will break this crew first: That love square or their captain? Considering Capt. Lee's forced to "re-configure," our money's on the latter.
Below Deck returns for season five on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)