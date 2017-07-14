The honeymoon season is still going strong for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

Almost two months after the British socialites tied the knot during a fairytale wedding ceremony, the newlyweds stepped out to catch a tennis match during day 11 of Wimbledon in London.

Kate Middleton's little sister glowed in a flowy white dress paired with a white fedora and oversized sunnies. As they cheered on the athletes, Pippa placed a loving hand on James' leg, who wore a sharp navy and gray suit.

Pippa's mother Carole Middleton and brother James Middleton sat a few rows back on Centre Court, where they were joined by none other than Bradley Cooper for one star-studded day of sports. The tennis fanatics clapped excitedly as American pro Sam Querrey took on Marin Cilic of Croatia.