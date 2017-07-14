Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Make Cozy Appearance at Wimbledon

The honeymoon season is still going strong for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Almost two months after the British socialites tied the knot during a fairytale wedding ceremony, the newlyweds stepped out to catch a tennis match during day 11 of Wimbledon in London. 

Kate Middleton's little sister glowed in a flowy white dress paired with a white fedora and oversized sunnies. As they cheered on the athletes, Pippa placed a loving hand on James' leg, who wore a sharp navy and gray suit. 

Pippa's mother Carole Middleton and brother James Middleton sat a few rows back on Centre Court, where they were joined by none other than Bradley Cooper for one star-studded day of sports. The tennis fanatics clapped excitedly as American pro Sam Querrey took on Marin Cilic of Croatia.

The Duchess of Cambridge also made an appearance at Wimbledon at the tournament's start, where she debuted a freshly chopped summer 'do.

After becoming husband and wife on May 20, Pippa and James jetted off to Tetiaroa, a chain of islands in French Polynesia, near Tahiti, for a honeymoon in paradise. The lovebirds spent their first days as a married couple at Tetiaroa's only resort, The Brando. Named after the late Marlon Brando, the exclusive retreat's villa is believed to run $3,900 a night. 

They then traveled to Australia for the second leg of their honeymoon, where they enjoyed a scenic ride around the Sydney Harbour in a taxi boat, complete with sights of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House. Pippa and James also channeled their inner dare devils by climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge at night. 

Just last month, the duo made their first public appearance post-wedding at a friend's nuptials in Stockholm, Sweden. From one event to the next, Pippa and James show no signs of stopping their tour of love. 

