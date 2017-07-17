If there's ever a time when smooth skin really matters, it's during your honeymoon.

After an epic engagement, wedding and honeymoon, WAGS star Nicole Williams has mastered her silky, summer skin routine. So much so that her obsession with coffee-based body scrubs has turned into a full-on beauty collaboration.

"[Body Blendz] contacted me and said 'We know you're obsessed with our products, would you want to create your own?'" Of course, Nicole responded with enthusiasm, but asked the brand, "How can we make this smell like a vacation?" after her Mexican honeymoon, where the products played a large role in her skincare. The result: Nicole's tropical twist on coffee body scrub, Body Blendz Mandarin Mist.