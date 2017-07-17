Julie Chrisley is brought to tears on this week's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

In this sneak peek clip from Wednesday's new episode, Todd Chrisley and his wife get an emotional apology from a deceased family member.

"There's a weird story about someone almost being electrocuted, which is like a whole situation," Tyler says. "But I feel like I'm almost electrocuted. Do you know of any connection?"

"Yes, my brother. His name was Trey," Julie says.

Todd and Julie go on to explain that Trey and his dad Harvey were doing an electrical job right before Trey's death where they almost got electrocuted. It was one of the last jobs the father-son duo did together before Trey committed suicide.