Tameka Tiny Harris, T.I., TI, Tiny

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films

T.I. says in a heartfelt birthday message to ex Tameka "Tiny" Cottle that while he may have "f--ked up," he will never change the way he regards her—as one of his best friends.

Tiny, who turned 42 Friday, filed for divorce from the 36-year-old rapper last December after six years of marriage. The couple shares seven children, including his three kids and her daughter from previous relationships.

"Happy Gday to my beautiful lovely lil loud mouth, argumentative know it all, s--t kickin, Cap ass Southside Patna," T.I. wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a slideshow of photos of the two. "@majorgirl As a couple We've experienced some of the greatest moments in our lives together & burnt a hole in a bunch of big bags of money, in some of the most beautiful places in the world. And while I may have f--ked up & still have so many more f--k ups in me on so many levels, one thing that's never gon change is how I consider you.... You are, have been, & always will be one of the Best Friends I have in the world."

Tiny responded by commenting, "Awe Big Daddy...can't do nothing but say I will always love u forever & day! Always said u were the man to make all my dreams come true! My one of a kind King/patna lol.. I'll let u slide this time with that one!! Anywho thx for Everything especially those 7 kids...now show up & show out like I know u to do!!"

She then added, "U still MY King...Mr. Harris..they should all know that."

"We've done just about all there is to do, good & bad," the rapper continued. "I remember for a long time we couldn't even spend a day apart from one another we were so emotionally connected. Then we were forced to 'do time' apart back to back. (That s--t sucked huh?) Then we popped back up on they ass and showed the world how cool raising kids could be on Family Hustle. While that may have put a few million more people than we'd like in our personal intimate business, it also became an example for so many who didn't have one in the areas of parenting, family & marriage in HipHop.... That's some real stand up s--t to be proud of."

In 2011, T.I. and Tiny and their family began starring on the VH1 reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.  

"We have 7 amazing kids who all have enough skills, smarts, talent and ability to take care of us in our old age....Now That's awesome!!!" T.I. wrote. "And while most of these nosey, no business havin, overly-opinionated, fake caring ass people would see it as a break up... I see it differently. In my eyes, we didn't break up, we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced. What we have is stronger than the bulls--t & for that I'm thankful."

"We've taught each other things that'll allow us to continue to raise hell & kick sh--t for many many moons," he continued. "Keep pressing your line & polishing your shine Mrs.H... Enjoy this day that's a celebration of the day the lord gave US You!!! Kick Big S--t Fa That!!!! With Eternal Love Respect & Admiration, Tip BIG Daddy King Sr Mr Harris. #HappyBirthdayMrsH."

T.I. had said on The Angie Martinez Show in April that there is no "beef" between him and Tiny.

"We good. We straight. Everybody else got the problem," he said. "We see each other. We speak. We talk. We spend time together. We're good."

"That's still one of the best friends I have in the world," he said. "I can just be a better best friend than a husband."

He said he is the patriarch of his family and that it is his "responsibility to take us onward and upward and that's what I intend to do."

"I just have a purpose and I just don't always have the time to do the thoughtful and considerate things that a husband should do," he said.

