More than two decades after making movie magic in heist classic Set It Off, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah are back and better than ever.
The Hollywood mainstays reunite in Girls Trip, an upcoming raunchy comedy that follows Smith and Latifah as they reunite with their lifelong girl squad (also starring Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish) for a wild weekend. E! News' Sibley Scoles caught up with Jada as she walked the carpet at the film's premiere, and like all of us, has been anxiously waiting to team up with Queen on the big screen.
"I told Queen the other day," she reflected, "'I don't know yet Queen, but it would be awesome if we waited 21 years to make another classic.'"
"We had a moment where we got a little teary eyed. We got a little blinky," Jada added, wiping away her tears.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
The 45-year-old added, "We can't wait another 21 years to do this. We've worked together a lot. She's produced me; I've produced her, but we can't wait 21 more years before we get on the screen."
Can we get an amen?! Set It Off, which also starred Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise as four friends in Los Angeles who plan a bank robbery, became an instant box-office hit back in 1996. A lot has changed since Latifah and Smith started out in show biz, and that includes Jada and Will Smith creating their own super famous family.
Will, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith couldn't make it to the premiere, but Jada had a playful warning for her 16-year-old daughter if she wants to see Girls Trip in theaters. She told us, "Jaden's working, daddy's working and I told Willow with a movie like this, she's going to have to do what I used to do back in the day and that's sneak in with her friends."
"Because this [movie] is a hard R," she added. "I have to act like I don't know she's gonna be there. She's gonna sneak in."
For more from Jada, watch the video above! Girls Trip hits theaters July 21.