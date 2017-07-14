More than two decades after making movie magic in heist classic Set It Off, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah are back and better than ever.

The Hollywood mainstays reunite in Girls Trip, an upcoming raunchy comedy that follows Smith and Latifah as they reunite with their lifelong girl squad (also starring Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish) for a wild weekend. E! News' Sibley Scoles caught up with Jada as she walked the carpet at the film's premiere, and like all of us, has been anxiously waiting to team up with Queen on the big screen.

"I told Queen the other day," she reflected, "'I don't know yet Queen, but it would be awesome if we waited 21 years to make another classic.'"

"We had a moment where we got a little teary eyed. We got a little blinky," Jada added, wiping away her tears.