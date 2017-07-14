A piece of Carrie Fisher's legacy lives on with the help of a little Disney magic.

The late actress, whose sudden death last December stunned the entertainment world, was honored posthumously at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. on Friday. She received the Disney Legends Award, the highest honor The Walt Disney Company can bestow on an individual.

Fisher's daughter, 24-year-old actress Billie Lourd, penned an emotional acceptance letter on her behalf, which was read aloud by Disney chairman Bob Iger. The Parks and Cons blog shared a video from the convention online and can be seen below.

"As far back as I can remember, my mom and I have been Disney fanatics," Lourd wrote. "I was so obsessed with Ariel that I wanted to change my name. We went to Disneyland so much that I now realize she might have even loved it more than I did."