If you had an unlimited beauty budget, what would you buy?
Well, for Erika Jayne, this fantasy is somewhat a reality. When it comes to her signature pink pout and blonde hair, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star takes her beauty routine seriously, and will pay the price for perfection. (Including a glam squad that follows the singer everywhere.)
We've taken note of her beauty obsession. This month, the star collaborated with the cult-favorite beautyblender to release "the beautyblender swirl," a pink marble blender, after using the product every day.
"I've been a fan beautyblender for years. I was introduced to it through my makeup artist Priscilla Ono, who won't do my makeup without it," she told E! News. "The swirl is all about putting your beauty spin on makeup, which everyone knows I love to do!"
The beautyblender isn't the only beauty product that Erika is obsessed with. Her makeup routine includes designer products and drugstore favorites. Check out her must-haves below!
Her favorite foundation is luxurious, of course.
Her tip for applying makeup: "WET your beautyblender," she told E! News. "Also, you should bounce the blender on your face—do not swipe or drag it. Bouncing gives you full, seamless coverage."
Swirl, $20
For Dancing With the Stars-worthy glow, the star didn't spending on her bronzer.
The Ultimate Bronzer, $110
Erika's pout is designer.
'Loubilaque' Lip Lacquer, $85 (single); Rouge Louboutin Lip Colour Collection, $270 (set of 3)
This mascara is a clear must-have.
Her secret to pretty lips: Lime Crime.
To prep her skin for makeup, she uses this mask.
Black Rose Cream Mask, $162
When it comes moisturizing, the singer prefers this drugstore product.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant, $8.99
These beauty obsessions may be pricey, but can you really put a price tag on beauty?
According to this star, the answer is "no."