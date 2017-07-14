If you had an unlimited beauty budget, what would you buy?

Well, for Erika Jayne, this fantasy is somewhat a reality. When it comes to her signature pink pout and blonde hair, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star takes her beauty routine seriously, and will pay the price for perfection. (Including a glam squad that follows the singer everywhere.)

We've taken note of her beauty obsession. This month, the star collaborated with the cult-favorite beautyblender to release "the beautyblender swirl," a pink marble blender, after using the product every day.

"I've been a fan beautyblender for years. I was introduced to it through my makeup artist Priscilla Ono, who won't do my makeup without it," she told E! News. "The swirl is all about putting your beauty spin on makeup, which everyone knows I love to do!"