Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne Has Expensive Taste—See What's in Her Makeup Bag

ESC: Erika Jayne, Beauty Blender

If you had an unlimited beauty budget, what would you buy?

Well, for Erika Jayne, this fantasy is somewhat a reality. When it comes to her signature pink pout and blonde hair, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star takes her beauty routine seriously, and will pay the price for perfection. (Including a glam squad that follows the singer everywhere.)

We've taken note of her beauty obsession. This month, the star collaborated with the cult-favorite beautyblender to release "the beautyblender swirl," a pink marble blender, after using the product every day.

"I've been a fan beautyblender for years. I was introduced to it through my makeup artist Priscilla Ono, who won't do my makeup without it," she told E! News. "The swirl is all about putting your beauty spin on makeup, which everyone knows I love to do!"

The beautyblender isn't the only beauty product that Erika is obsessed with. Her makeup routine includes designer products and drugstore favorites. Check out her must-haves below! 

ESC: Erika Jayne Market

Dior

Her favorite foundation is luxurious, of course.

Diorskin Nude Air Serum Foundation, $53

ESC: Erika Jayne Market

beautyblender

Her tip for applying makeup: "WET your beautyblender," she told E! News. "Also, you should bounce the blender on your face—do not swipe or drag it.  Bouncing gives you full, seamless coverage."

Swirl, $20

ESC: Erika Jayne Market

Tom Ford

For Dancing With the Stars-worthy glow, the star didn't spending on her bronzer.

The Ultimate Bronzer, $110

ESC: Erika Jayne Market

Christian Louboutin

Erika's pout is designer. 

'Loubilaque' Lip Lacquer, $85 (single); Rouge Louboutin Lip Colour Collection, $270 (set of 3)

ESC: Erika Jayne Market

Too Faced

This mascara is a clear must-have.

Better Than Sex Mascara, $23

ESC: Erika Jayne Market

Lime Crime

Her secret to pretty lips: Lime Crime.

Velvetine Matte Lipstick, $20

ESC: Erika Jayne Market

Sisley Paris

To prep her skin for makeup, she uses this mask.

Black Rose Cream Mask, $162

ESC: Erika Jayne Market

Aquaphor

When it comes moisturizing, the singer prefers this drugstore product.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant, $8.99

These beauty obsessions may be pricey, but can you really put a price tag on beauty?

According to this star, the answer is "no."

