Beyoncé's Twins Reveal Outfit Was First Modeled by a Man

You didn't think Beyoncé's would wear something ordinary while debuting her twins, did you?

On Thursday night, a month after giving birth, the singer posted on Instagram the first photo of her and Jay-Z's new arrivals and confirmed their names—Rumi and Sir Carter.

The picture shows her holding the twins while wearing a flowing, ruffled, full-length silk organza floral jacket-like outfit by Spanish menswear label Palomo Spain, opened to reveal her blue underwear and paired with an aqua veil. The three appear in front of a flower display and ocean backdrop, similar to the star's pregnancy reveal photo from Feb. 1.

The original outfit was part of the brand's spring/summer 2017 collection, and was first modeled by a man in the company's lookbook. Beyoncé had the piece transformed into a gown—before she got pregnant.