Beyoncé's Twins Reveal Outfit Was First Modeled by a Man

You didn't think Beyoncé's would wear something ordinary while debuting her twins, did you?

On Thursday night, a month after giving birth, the singer posted on Instagram the first photo of her and Jay-Z's new arrivals and confirmed their names—Rumi and Sir Carter.

The picture shows her holding the twins while wearing a flowing, ruffled, full-length silk organza floral jacket-like outfit by Spanish menswear label Palomo Spain, opened to reveal her blue underwear and paired with an aqua veil. The three appear in front of a flower display and ocean backdrop, similar to the star's pregnancy reveal photo from Feb. 1.

The original outfit was part of the brand's spring/summer 2017 collection, and was first modeled by a man in the company's lookbook. Beyoncé had the piece transformed into a gown—before she got pregnant. 

Palomo Spain designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo told Vogue in comments posted Friday that Beyoncé placed a personal order for the outfit after being sent loaner samples and that he and his team took her measurements, tailored the piece, and sent it back.

She then got pregnant.

"We thought, OK, she won't wear it, oh well," he said.

He said that the outfit is "the only piece I've ever made like that," adding, "It is vintage silk organza from a really old couture textile shop in Córdoba, Spain, which is near where I live."

"It is circa either the 1950s or the 1960s," he continued. "I thought, Oh my God, I am so in love with this fabric. It had a mid-century quality—but we changed that. It's exquisite...and I can never find it again, of course. It's a gown, now, that almost has the shape of a big fur coat—sleeved and open." 

The singer's photo with her twins was also posted on Palomo Spain's Instagram page.

"Never stop dreaming," the post read. "Congratulations @beyonce for such beautiful babies...I'm so proud."

