Think A-listers really have the 'in' at the most exclusive Hollywood restaurants? Think again.

Restaurants across the globe are known to use systems like OpenTable which allow guests to make reservations, but most importantly, lets the restaurant create notes about their guests.

Most restaurants would assume these notes would never get out, until now. Hannah Goldfield, an author for The New Yorker, was accidentally sent a spreadsheet from a mystery restaurant with over 30,000 entries about their never-ending A-list guests. She posted to her Twitter revealing what she had just discovered and the thread has become viral: "Soothing my anxiety by slowly savoring this spreadsheet of notes on customers that a restaurant accidentally attached to an email blast."