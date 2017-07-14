Scott Porter and Wife Kelsey Mayfield Expecting Baby Girl

Scott Porter, Baby

A little girl is on the way for Scott Porter and Kelsey Mayfield!

The Friday Night Lights alum and his wife of four years just revealed the sex of the newest little one joining their team with the help of two cheerleading outfits. 

"Our baby girl is going to have a tough time deciding who to cheer for...but we'll love her no matter what school she chooses...right, @kiwiporter?" he joked to Mayfield on Instagram. The adorable pint-sized uniforms are emblazoned with the symbols for University of Texas and University of Nebraska. While the actor is from Nebraska, we can assume his leading lady has special ties to Texas. Of course, Friday Night Lights was also set in the state.

 

The couple first announced they were expecting their second child on Easter in April. "Happy Easter from our growing family," the actor wrote on Instagram along with a photo of his wife cupping her baby bump with him and their son, McCoy Lee Porter

The couple, who met on the set of the hit NBC show in 2008, married in 2013 and welcomed their son two years later. 

As one fan jokingly pointed out on Twitter at the time of the initial reveal, "That's some egg the Easter bunny brought for you this year!" 

The only question that remains is—are you ready to be a big brother, McCoy?

Congratulations to the future mom and dad of two!

