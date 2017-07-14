Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung Break Up

It's over for Alexander Skardsgard and Alexa Chung.

The 40-year-old True Blood alum and Big Little Lies star and 33-year-old British model first stepped out together in June 2015 but have never spoken about their relationship. They have also rarely been photographed together since. The last time was in May; they were photographed walking in Manhattan and also leaving a 2017 Met Gala after party in the city.

"No one cheated on anyone," a source told E! News exclusively. "It was a clean breakup that was caused by busy schedules and distance. They really did love each other and were pretty serious. They still have respect for each other."

The source also said that Skarsgard is not involved romantically with model Toni Garrn. Page Six had reported Thursday that they had gone on a blind date, accompanied by two of her girlfriends.

"Alex and Toni just recently met each other but there is no romance," the source said. "A few people all hang out. Very casual. It wasn't a date. Nothing is going on with them."