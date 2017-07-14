Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung Break Up

Alexa Chung, Alexander Skarsgard

Moryc Welt/BACKGRID

It's over for Alexander Skardsgard and Alexa Chung.

The 40-year-old True Blood alum and Big Little Lies star and 33-year-old British model first stepped out together in June 2015 but have never spoken about their relationship. They have also rarely been photographed together since. The last time was in May; they were photographed walking in Manhattan and also leaving a 2017 Met Gala after party in the city.

"No one cheated on anyone," a source told E! News exclusively. "It was a clean breakup that was caused by busy schedules and distance. They really did love each other and were pretty serious. They still have respect for each other."

The source also said that Skarsgard is not involved romantically with model Toni Garrn. Page Six had reported Thursday that they had gone on a blind date, accompanied by two of her girlfriends.

"Alex and Toni just recently met each other but there is no romance," the source said. "A few people all hang out. Very casual. It wasn't a date. Nothing is going on with them."

While the two have never talked about their relationship in the press, in an interview with W magazine that was posted in June, Chung did talk vaguely about starting a family while discussing her recent move from New York to London, where she launched her fashion label Alexachung.

"It's not that 30 is old, but it's a point at which you reflect on life. It's a marker of time that means something," she said. "Looking to the future, I was like, 'At some point I'd like a family, and I can't float around forever,' and I've already got my family and wanted to be closer to my parents and siblings, who are based in England. I feel like I need more time to figure out what happened, but I'm a bit of a Homing pigeon. I was drawn to living there again."

In 2016, Skarsgard appeared on Andy Cohen's Bravo show Watch What Happens Live, where a fan asked him about a rumor that he was planning on getting married.

"Wow, I hope I'm invited," the actor joked.

