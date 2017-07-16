The new Doctor will see you now.

It's official: For the first time in more than 50 years, a woman is taking over the starring role in Doctor Who. Broadchurch star Jodie Whittaker is replacing Peter Capaldi, BBC America announced on Sunday. Whittaker will make her debut as the series' 13th Doctor in the annual Christmas special, before fully taking over when the new season kicks off in 2018.

The announcement was made after the Wimbledon's Men's Final (which was won by Roger Federer), with BBC One teasing the impending announcement in a video posted on Friday.

The 2018 season will also be the first one at Doctor Who for Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall, who will now serve as showrunner. He and Whittaker have worked together on Broadchurch since 2013. The 35 year-old actress is also known for roles in series like The Assets and The Smoke.