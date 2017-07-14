Oh, baby babies!

Beyoncé nearly broke the Internet Thursday night when she posted the first photo of her twins on Instagram. The adorable snapshot shows the Grammy winner holding her newborn son and daughter while dressed in a colorful floral ensemble in front of the ocean. "Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," Bey wrote.

The Instagram post is the first time she's confirmed their birth since welcoming them one month ago.

But that's not all. Bey and Jay-Z stepped out in L.A. for a date night last night and we have all the details.