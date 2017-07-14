Maybe these Friends From College shouldn't actually be friends. The new Netflix series from Nicholas Stoller stars Fred Savage, Cobie Smulders, Keegan Michael Key, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon and Jae Suh Park and follows a group of friends, from college, but there are a lot of secrets and lies involved in this friends group.

"I think they all love each other. I think they just—A big theme in the show is you kind of get trapped in the age you are when you meet your friends from college," Stoller said. "While they're doing a lot of things that aren't necessarily nice to each other, they also do legitimately love each other and there is a great deal of warmth between them."