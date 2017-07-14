Maybe these Friends From College shouldn't actually be friends. The new Netflix series from Nicholas Stoller stars Fred Savage, Cobie Smulders, Keegan Michael Key, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon and Jae Suh Park and follows a group of friends, from college, but there are a lot of secrets and lies involved in this friends group.
"I think they all love each other. I think they just—A big theme in the show is you kind of get trapped in the age you are when you meet your friends from college," Stoller said. "While they're doing a lot of things that aren't necessarily nice to each other, they also do legitimately love each other and there is a great deal of warmth between them."
Netflix
For Smulders, this is her first TV comedy since doing How I Met Your Mother and she said she had no hesitation in joining another large ensemble comedy about friends.
"I love Nick's work and the writing was amazing and the cast all came together…It just seemed like it would be the best thing to do," Smulders said.
And since E! News was sitting in front of a How I Met Your Mother veteran and reboots, remakes and revivals are all the rage in TV these days, we had to go there. Would Smulders reunite with her former TV friend group?
"I think it's too soon for How I Met Your Mother," Smulders said. "We're still airing on Netflix. But maybe down the road, maybe."
"I would do a How I Met Your Mother revival," Savage joked.
Friends From College is now streaming on Netflix.