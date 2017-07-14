It's all too much for Tommy, who thinks the family has some bigger fish to try at the moment, and he loses it. "Her father's sick in the hospital. This looks nuts," he shouts. "Do you hear yourself?!"

(As MJ explains in her confessional, her father Shams has been hospitalized after suffering a mild stroke. "You know, God willing, we expect a full recovery," she adds.)

Tommy's shouting is too much for Vida to take, prompting an explosion of her own. "You can not control him. He has no respect, no manners," she tells her daughter. "I will never come to this apartment if he's there and shouting. Why should I come somewhere that he shouts?"

Unfortunately for MJ and Tommy, Vida isn't the only person they'll be feuding with during the premiere. They'll also butt heads with a feisty new neighbor. Moving, it's so much fun!