Who's ready for MJ vs. Vida vs. Tommy, round 39862?
In this sneak peek of the Shahs of Sunset season six premiere, exclusive to E! News, Mercedes "MJ" Javid and fiance Tommy Feight welcome MJ's mom Vida into their new condo, where the overbearing mama wastes no time criticizing her daughter for the state of the place.
"Why you guys have all these boxes in the middle? What are you doing? You don't have a coffee table," she rants. "If I want to have a glass of water, where am I going to put it. On my knees or on this? You two didn't want to put 30 minutes effort and get rid of the boxes!" Who cares if they're still moving in? Mama Vida needs her a coffee table, damn it!
It's all too much for Tommy, who thinks the family has some bigger fish to try at the moment, and he loses it. "Her father's sick in the hospital. This looks nuts," he shouts. "Do you hear yourself?!"
(As MJ explains in her confessional, her father Shams has been hospitalized after suffering a mild stroke. "You know, God willing, we expect a full recovery," she adds.)
Tommy's shouting is too much for Vida to take, prompting an explosion of her own. "You can not control him. He has no respect, no manners," she tells her daughter. "I will never come to this apartment if he's there and shouting. Why should I come somewhere that he shouts?"
Unfortunately for MJ and Tommy, Vida isn't the only person they'll be feuding with during the premiere. They'll also butt heads with a feisty new neighbor. Moving, it's so much fun!
Elsewhere in the premiere, Asa Soltan reveals her "miracle" pregnancy to the gang at Mike Shouhed's housewarming party, forcing MJ and Reza Farahan to face crossroads in their own lives when it comes to starting families. Meanwhile, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi puts herself on a path to Zen, trying unconventional methods to get to a healthier place. Shahs also stars Shervin Roohparvar.
Shahs of Sunset returns for season six on Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
