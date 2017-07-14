Caitlyn Jenner: Rob Kardashian Was "Stupid" for Blac Chyna Rant

Caitlyn Jenner had some harsh words for former stepson Rob Kardashian over his X-rated rant about his ex Blac Chyna, which spurred her to obtain a restraining order against him.

Rob's lawyer apologized on his behalf for his behavior, during which he posted naked photos of Chyna, belittled her and accused her of cheating. She fired back, accusing him of domestic violence, and obtained the restraining order against him Monday. Rob's attorney said after the hearing, "Moving forward, the priority is the well-being" of their baby daughter Dream, while Chyna told reporters, "I will go back to co-parenting Dream."

"I don't know the Blac Chyna/Rob thing," Caitlyn said while guest co-hosting The View Friday. "Rob was stupid for doing that and he kind of apologized. I really have not had much of a relation- I've never met Blac Chyna. I've never met the kid. Rob, I haven't really had a serious conversation with in years. So I've kind of been out of that scene so I really can't comment on what's going on there."

"Guys, I know, I used to be over on that team, can be really stupid, okay, and do stupid things," Caitlyn, who revealed her identity as a transgender woman in 2015. "I've tried to warn my kids—all of them, I've got a lot of kids—you gotta pick your friends. And it's tough to do because you can be tremendously deceived."