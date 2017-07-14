Caitlyn Jenner: Rob Kardashian Was "Stupid" for Blac Chyna Rant

Caitlyn Jenner had some harsh words for former stepson Rob Kardashian over his X-rated rant about his ex Blac Chyna, which spurred her to obtain a restraining order against him.
Rob's lawyer apologized on his behalf for his behavior, during which he posted naked photos of Chyna, belittled her and accused her of cheating. She fired back, accusing him of domestic violence, and obtained the restraining order against him Monday. Rob's attorney said after the hearing, "Moving forward, the priority is the well-being" of their baby daughter Dream, while Chyna told reporters, "I will go back to co-parenting Dream."
"I don't know the Blac Chyna/Rob thing," Caitlyn said while guest co-hosting The View Friday. "Rob was stupid for doing that and he kind of apologized. I really have not had much of a relation- I've never met Blac Chyna. I've never met the kid. Rob, I haven't really had a serious conversation with in years. So I've kind of been out of that scene so I really can't comment on what's going on there."
"Guys, I know, I used to be over on that team, can be really stupid, okay, and do stupid things," Caitlyn, who revealed her identity as a transgender woman in 2015. "I've tried to warn my kids—all of them, I've got a lot of kids—you gotta pick your friends. And it's tough to do because you can be tremendously deceived."
Getty Images
Rob's mother and Caitlyn's ex-wife Kris Jenner was "very distraught" over the rant, E! News had learned last week.
"Although the family has never been a fan of Chyna, they want what is best for Dream," a source said at the time. "The family is trying to focus on the positive things going on in their lives and hope that Rob will calm down and stop airing dirty laundry. The family is upset and thinks that Rob's actions were inappropriate."
Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom has called Rob's posting of the naked pic "revenge porn." She is also representing actress Mischa Barton in her own revenge porn case against an ex. Both Bloom and the O.C. star also appeared on The View Friday.
"I was shocked. I didn't think anybody would do this to somebody. Why would you want to do something like that?" Barton said. "I'm shocked that people aren't aware how illegal it is and that you can never surreptitiously film someone and when I found out that he was bragging about it, I was devastated to learn that it was most likely true."
"In Mischa's case, she had no idea she was being recorded," Bloom said. "In Blac Chyna's case, she says Rob Kardashian asked her for photos, as many boyfriends do. She gave him photos months ago and she never imagined that he would put them up publicly and also in her case, medical photos of her in the hospital, which were very personal and she was very upset about."
Barton, whose personal photos were ultimately not released, said, "It's important that, you know, as women we stand together."