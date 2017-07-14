EXCLUSIVE!

Michael Strahan Weighs in on How Ryan Seacrest Is Doing as New LIVE Co-Host

by Corinne Heller |

Former LIVE co-host Michael Strahan is singing the praises of his replacement, Ryan Seacrest.

Strahan had left the show in May 2016 after hosting it with Kelly Ripa for more than three years and later joined Good Morning America full-time. Ripa did not respond well to his exit announcement, which she learned about at the same time viewers did, and his final weeks of the show were marred by on-air tension between the two.

For a year, Ripa co-hosted live with a slew of celebrity guest hosts, including Seacrest, and revealed him to be her new official co-host this past May. The show was then renamed to be LIVE With Kelly and Ryan.

"He's doing great. He's doing great," Strahan told E! News' Erin Lim at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards Thursday. "I'm happy for him and good luck to the show."

The Hollywood Reporter said in June that after he was named as the new LIVE co-host, Strahan sent him a bottle of wine, while the show's original host and Ripa's first LIVE co-host, Regis Philbin, connected with Seacrest over the phone.

"He said to me, 'Ryan, I was most worried about doing something the night before so we had something to talk about in the first 20 minutes of the show [when I first started], so just make sure you're doing something,'" Seacrest told the outlet.

Watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. for more from the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards.

