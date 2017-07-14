Former LIVE co-host Michael Strahan is singing the praises of his replacement, Ryan Seacrest.

Strahan had left the show in May 2016 after hosting it with Kelly Ripa for more than three years and later joined Good Morning America full-time. Ripa did not respond well to his exit announcement, which she learned about at the same time viewers did, and his final weeks of the show were marred by on-air tension between the two.

For a year, Ripa co-hosted live with a slew of celebrity guest hosts, including Seacrest, and revealed him to be her new official co-host this past May. The show was then renamed to be LIVE With Kelly and Ryan.

"He's doing great. He's doing great," Strahan told E! News' Erin Lim at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards Thursday. "I'm happy for him and good luck to the show."