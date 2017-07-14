Let's hear it for the women of Game of Thrones. As season seven is about to hit airwaves, the ladies of Westeros are looking back—and ahead—at their journey's on the show.

"I do think the show has given rise to more of a platform whereby women—the whole notion of womanhood—is being explored," Gwendoline Christie told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos at the premiere of Game of Thrones season seven. "I've always really deeply admired the show ever since it first started because, for me, it's been one of the first mainstream shows to really push women and female characters to the forefront and make those characters incredibly complex and interesting. That's important to me, it's very important to me in my work to be political in a positive way."