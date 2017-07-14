They've fought for the Oval Office, the nation and now, their grandchildren.

Former presidents and bonafide grandfathers Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were face to face Thursday during a panel at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. The chat came as part of the center's graduation ceremony for members of the 2017 Class of the Presidential Leadership Scholars Program. However, Clinton and Bush are still years away from taking a seat at their grandchildren's' big graduations as they are all currently under the age of five.

Nevertheless, that didn't stop the former Commanders-in-Chief from gushing about their grandkids' impressive abilities on their behalf.

"My almost 3-year-old granddaughter sang 'Happy Birthday' to [her father Marc Mezvinsky] at his party," Clinton revealed of his granddaughter Charlotte.