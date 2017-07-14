Stewart F. House/Getty Images
They've fought for the Oval Office, the nation and now, their grandchildren.
Former presidents and bonafide grandfathers Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were face to face Thursday during a panel at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. The chat came as part of the center's graduation ceremony for members of the 2017 Class of the Presidential Leadership Scholars Program. However, Clinton and Bush are still years away from taking a seat at their grandchildren's' big graduations as they are all currently under the age of five.
Nevertheless, that didn't stop the former Commanders-in-Chief from gushing about their grandkids' impressive abilities on their behalf.
"My almost 3-year-old granddaughter sang 'Happy Birthday' to [her father Marc Mezvinsky] at his party," Clinton revealed of his granddaughter Charlotte.
To everyone else's entertainment, the 43rd president was ready with the perfect response.
"Can your granddaughter sing 'Happy Birthday' in Mandarin? Mine can," Bush said, probably referring to 4-year-old Mila. However, Clinton quipped back at his successor, "No, but she can sing it in Spanish."
Some playful competition aside, it sounds like these two actually swapped advice about this next chapter of their lives.
"You're the one who told me once you become a grandparent, you're immediately at the bottom of the family totem pole," Clinton, whose grandkids call him "pop-pop," reminded Bush. "You're the least important person in the family."
Judging by what their daughters say about their iconic dads, that's hardly the truth. In fact, Bush's grandkids call him "jefe," or boss.
"Happiest birthday to our Jefe!" Jenna Bush Hager celebrated him on Instagram. "We love you!"