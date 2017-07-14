Beyoncé finally shared the first photo of her and Jay-Z's twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter Thursday night, a month after she gave birth.
The picture showed her holding the babies while wearing a colorful, silk organza, floral and ruffled Palomo Spain spring 2017 coat open to reveal blue underwear, paired with an aqua veil, posing in front of a flower display with an ocean backdrop. The photo was reminiscent of her Feb. 1 pregnancy announcement, which showed her in front of a similar display, wearing burgundy and blue lingerie and a yellow veil.
In the caption of her photo with the twins, the singer also confirmed their names, following their reveal last month by E! News and other outlets, based on trademark filings by her company.
Naturally, the Internet went crazy.
Here are some of the best reactions to Beyoncé's photo with the twins.
beyoncé actually invented motherhood tbh. pic.twitter.com/BghJelCf6w— king crissle (@crissles) July 14, 2017
Beyoncé at 1am on a Thursday night pic.twitter.com/Wm48Qy1P14— GEAUX (@YonceHaunted) July 14, 2017
Beyoncé unveils her twins for the first time, c.July 2017 // The East Wall of the Ara Pacis, c. 13 BCE pic.twitter.com/HZtxD3jXKR— .x kuro (@kurogato) July 14, 2017
Beyonce ft the Geminis ca 2500 BC. pic.twitter.com/KUNafP1n14— toe bandit (@youngtraveIIer) July 14, 2017
Us: [sleeping]— gif faggie (@Keefosabe) July 14, 2017
Beyonce: let me wake em up real quick. pic.twitter.com/qAYhkPNkUl
YOU HAVE NO RESPECT FOR MY SLEEP @BEYONCE pic.twitter.com/rGzdgCaJfB— kay? (@beyoncehatesme) July 14, 2017
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins join big sister Blue Ivy, 5.
Now that the singer has officially revealed the babies, mama Tina Knowles Lawson has also broken her silence about them.
"So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world ❤️❤️❤️proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter...7/13/2017," she wrote on Instagram. "Boy and girl what a blessing ❤️