Beyoncé finally shared the first photo of her and Jay-Z's twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter Thursday night, a month after she gave birth.

The picture showed her holding the babies while wearing a colorful, silk organza, floral and ruffled Palomo Spain spring 2017 coat open to reveal blue underwear, paired with an aqua veil, posing in front of a flower display with an ocean backdrop. The photo was reminiscent of her Feb. 1 pregnancy announcement, which showed her in front of a similar display, wearing burgundy and blue lingerie and a yellow veil.

In the caption of her photo with the twins, the singer also confirmed their names, following their reveal last month by E! News and other outlets, based on trademark filings by her company.

Naturally, the Internet went crazy.