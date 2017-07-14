Beyoncé Revealed the Twins and the Internet Lost Its Mind: All the Best Reactions

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Halle Berry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Beyonce Shares First Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir

Beyonce, Pregnant

Beyoncé Steps Out in Public One Month After Giving Birth to Twins

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Beyoncé finally shared the first photo of her and Jay-Z's twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter Thursday night, a month after she gave birth.

The picture showed her holding the babies while wearing a colorful, silk organza, floral and ruffled Palomo Spain spring 2017 coat open to reveal blue underwear, paired with an aqua veil, posing in front of a flower display with an ocean backdrop. The photo was reminiscent of her Feb. 1 pregnancy announcement, which showed her in front of a similar display, wearing burgundy and blue lingerie and a yellow veil.

In the caption of her photo with the twins, the singer also confirmed their names, following their reveal last month by E! News and other outlets, based on trademark filings by her company.

Naturally, the Internet went crazy.

Photos

Beyonce's Pregnancy Fashion With Twins

Beyonce

Instagram

Here are some of the best reactions to Beyoncé's photo with the twins.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins join big sister Blue Ivy, 5.

Now that the singer has officially revealed the babies, mama Tina Knowles Lawson has also broken her silence about them.

"So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world ❤️❤️❤️proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter...7/13/2017," she wrote on Instagram. "Boy and girl what a blessing ❤️

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Babies , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.