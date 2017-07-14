DMX has been arrested and charged with tax evasion and fraud and could be sent to prison for more than 40 years if convicted of all counts.

He has not commented. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York and the IRS announced in a statement Friday that the 46-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons surrendered to law enforcement agents Thursday. He is suspected of "engaging in a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the IRS and to avoid paying $1.7 million of tax liabilities."

"For years, Earl Simmons, the recording artist and performer known as DMX, made millions from his chart-topping songs, concert performances and television shows," Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said: "But while raking in millions from his songs, including his 2003 hit 'X Gon' Give it to Ya,' DMX didn't give any of it to the IRS. Far from it, DMX allegedly went out of his way to evade taxes, including by avoiding personal bank accounts, setting up accounts in other's names and paying personal expenses largely in cash."