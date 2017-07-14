Bella Hadid's Favorite Bikini Tops Are Under $80

Bella Hadid has a new obsession, and it's definitely going to benefit you this summer.

When a celebrity wears something you can actually afford its a beautiful thing—especially when it comes to show-stopping swimwear—and Bella wore these under-$80 bikini tops not one, not twice, but three times this week.

In the above Instagram pic, of the supermodel casually wading in a breathtaking plunge pool (no big deal), she's rocking Fae Swim's $62 Maven Top (and $74 Zeila bottoms). Not only is the price hard to beat, plenty of other stars have been sporting this swimsuit style (a flattering square neckline on top and high-cut, hip-baring details on bottom) on lux vacations around the world a.k.a. it's time you bought yourself a pair.