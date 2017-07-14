Bella Hadid's Favorite Bikini Tops Are Under $80

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Halle Berry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Branded: Palazzo Pants

Move Aside Jeans, Here Are 9 Palazzo Pants For Every Budget

ESC: Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice's Outfit Is Perfect for a Pop Concert

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Bella Hadid has a new obsession, and it's definitely going to benefit you this summer.

When a celebrity wears something you can actually afford its a beautiful thing—especially when it comes to show-stopping swimwear—and Bella wore these under-$80 bikini tops not one, not twice, but three times this week.

In the above Instagram pic, of the supermodel casually wading in a breathtaking plunge pool (no big deal), she's rocking Fae Swim's $62 Maven Top (and $74 Zeila bottoms). Not only is the price hard to beat, plenty of other stars have been sporting this swimsuit style (a flattering square neckline on top and high-cut, hip-baring details on bottom) on lux vacations around the world a.k.a. it's time you bought yourself a pair.

Photos

Best Looks From Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week F/W '17

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Here Bella's wearing the brand's red Lais Top Babylon ($77) while posted up underneath the start of a go cart track.

Photos

Stars' Swimsuit Style

A post shared by F A E S W I M (@faeswim) on

And, again, she's wearing the brand's Maven Top (this time in a gorgeous pale blue) out boating in Greece.

Aren't you dying to get your hands on one? Check out the below options for a similar sporty vibe.

Shop the Look

ESC: Swimsuits

Aexae

Heather Top, $55

ESC: Swimsuits

H&M

Triangle Bikini Top, $13

ESC: Swimsuits

dbrie

Gigi Top, $95

Article continues below

ESC: Swimsuits

Orlebar Brown

Hampton Triangle Bikini Top, Was: $150, Now: $23

ESC: Swimsuits

Forever 21

Bralette Bikini Top, $15

ESC: Swimsuits

TAVIK Swimwear

Cassis Bikini Top, $74

Article continues below

ESC: Swimsuits

PrettyLittleThing

Ellenie Brown Front Sports Plunge Bikini Top, $27

ESC: Swimsuits

Boys + Arrows

Dana the Delinquent Top, $110

ESC: Swimsuits

Minimale Animale

Moorea Crop Bikini Top, $160

Article continues below

ESC: Swimsuits

Beach Riot

x Revolve Peyton Bikini Top, $85

ESC: Swimsuits

Karla Colletto

Parallel Stripe-Trimmed Bikini Top, Was: $253, Now: $102

ESC: Swimsuits

KAOHS

Hampton Bikini Top, $108

Article continues below

ESC: Swimsuits

Adidas by Stella McCartney

Bandeau Bikini Top, Was: $75, Now: $45

ESC: Swimsuits

L*Space

Parker Top, $79

Perfect for optimal fun in the sun.

Just pick a color!

TAGS/ Bella Hadid , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , VG , Shopping , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.