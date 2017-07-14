It's been a long summer without Pearson family drama, but that's about to change. This Is Us is back in production on season two (finally!) and celebrating some Emmy love with a number of nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. So what can they tell us? Not much, obviously.

"I was excited," Emmy nominee Chrissy Metz told Kristin Dos Santos about her thoughts after reading the first new script. "I was really excited because I feel like Kate is doing things that she's wanted to do for so long, desperately."