It's been a long summer without Pearson family drama, but that's about to change. This Is Us is back in production on season two (finally!) and celebrating some Emmy love with a number of nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. So what can they tell us? Not much, obviously.
"I was excited," Emmy nominee Chrissy Metz told Kristin Dos Santos about her thoughts after reading the first new script. "I was really excited because I feel like Kate is doing things that she's wanted to do for so long, desperately."
Like…singing? "A little something," Metz teased.
But don't expect it to be a skyrocket to stardom and successful singing career. "Monkey wrenches get thrown all over your life sometimes," Metz said. "While I'm excited, there's also a lot of growth to happen."
In addition to Metz, Ron Cephas Jones, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Gerald McRaney and Brian Tyree Henry all picked up acting nominations.
All those tears you cried for William did not go unnoticed. And guess what: He'll be back.
"You will, that's a definite," Cephas Jones said about seeing him again.
This Is Us handed out promotions for season two. Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch and Logan Shroyer, teenage versions of Kate, Randall and Kevin, respectively, have been added as series regulars. Mackenzie Hancsicsak (young Kate), Parker Bates (young Kevin), Faithe Herman (Annie Pearson) and Eris Baker (Tess Pearson) were also added to growing cast. Lonnie Chavis, young Randall, will recur and appear just as much as his young costars, but is a series regular on Showtime's White Famous.
The series also upped Jon Huertas, Miguel, and Alexandra Breckenridge, Sophie, to series regulars.
This Is Us returns for season two on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)