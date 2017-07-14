Mama spotted!

Beyoncé may have made an overnight splash when she finally debuted the first photo of her 1-month-old twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, but before it was time for the world to meet them, mom and dad went out.

For as A-list as the songstress and her rapper hubby are, the husband and wife managed to make a low-key appearance at Vic Mensa's debut album The Autobiography listening party Thursday night in Los Angeles. According to a source, the duo stood in a roped-off VIP section on the side of the stage in the back corner as the party was in full swing. As one point, the famous mother of three had her arm around Jay-Z's waist. As our insider noted, Bey seemed relaxed and smiled often as she grooved to Mensa's performance.

"She really did seem to be having a good time dancing in place [and] affectionate with Jay," the source observed.