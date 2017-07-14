Mama spotted!
Beyoncé may have made an overnight splash when she finally debuted the first photo of her 1-month-old twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, but before it was time for the world to meet them, mom and dad went out.
For as A-list as the songstress and her rapper hubby are, the husband and wife managed to make a low-key appearance at Vic Mensa's debut album The Autobiography listening party Thursday night in Los Angeles. According to a source, the duo stood in a roped-off VIP section on the side of the stage in the back corner as the party was in full swing. As one point, the famous mother of three had her arm around Jay-Z's waist. As our insider noted, Bey seemed relaxed and smiled often as she grooved to Mensa's performance.
"She really did seem to be having a good time dancing in place [and] affectionate with Jay," the source observed.
Soon, it was Jay-Z's turn to speak on behalf of the guest of honor."If you like the album—of course you're gonna like the album if you love his song—you know, groove to it. That's what we're here for. Like Scooter [Braun] said, Vic is a very special talent. He could do everything—sing well, rap well. He even engineers himself sometimes. He's an incredible artist, a once in a lifetime artist, you know."
Of course, pictures or it didn't happen! Fortunately, Jay and Bey can be seen in the back of a group shot, the rapper sporting a smile. Meanwhile, the style icon opted for a white ensemble with bell sleeves paired with silver heels while her curls framed her face.
After roughly an hour, Mr. and Mrs. Carter quietly headed out the back door with the help of a few security guards.
As the world already well knows, she also shared the first photo of her twins last night in the same style as her pregnancy announcement. The star posed with both babies in her arms as she was draped in a ruffled multicolored print robe, blue bottoms and a blue veil.
"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," the mom captioned. Meanwhile, Beyoncé's own mama Tina Lawson couldn't contain her joy about the ultimate unveiling.
"So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world," Lawson wrote on Instagram. "proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter Boy and girl what a blessing."