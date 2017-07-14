50 Cent Hides Behind Strangers as They Trash Him

Another night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, another segment of hilarious trickery.

Considering Jimmy Kimmelis the master of fooling unsuspecting pedestrians in Los Angeles, his newest experiment starring 50 Centwas a must-see. The Power star was tasked with standing behind strangers as they critiqued the star in a faux interview in front of the late-night show's studio. Fortunately, the rapper was a good sport as fans verbally trashed him on the street.

The fake interviewer approached people on the street, claiming that so-and-so magazine named 50 Cent the greatest rapper of all time. "Disagree entirely," one fan responded. Needless to say, his candor was met with shock when he realized the star was standing right behind him. Still, that didn't make him change his tune when asked who he consider the greatest rapper right now. "Kendrick Lamar is...," the man began as 50 Cent laughed next to him.