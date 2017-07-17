Your Sunscreen Routine May Not Be Enough—Here's Why

How effective is your sun protection routine?
If you finish the day without a sunburn or an obvious tan, your answer is probably "effective." But, if you are putting on sunscreen at the beginning of the day without reapplying every three to four hours, then you are, in fact, overexposing your skin to the sun. Or, if you're going out the beach, your SPF may not be high enough to be effective. Here's the thing: premature aging from UV damage occurs from a lack of exposure over time. And, the only way to avoid wrinkles and fine lines is by making sure that your protection lasts throughout the day.
Good news: There are a few different ways to apply and reapply your sunscreen! To prep, make sure your skin is moisturized (Try: First Aid Facial Radiance Illuminating Moisturizer for a radiant base). Next, use one of the products below!
Apply liquid sunscreen after your moisturizer, or use a moisturizing sunscreen that can both as both. Don't forget to protect your neck and décolletage, per Botched's Dr. Nassif.
A tinted moisturizer will provide light coverage, while also protecting and moisturizing your skin. For a natural-looking summer glow, try this product, and reapply after 3-4 hours.
Tarte Tarteguard 20 Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen, $36
You can reapply sunscreen every 3-4 hours easily with a setting spray with SPF. Be sure to spray 10-12 inches from your face to avoid any droplets from formulating on your face.
This mineral powder will refresh your protection and re-set your makeup. It's a win-win.
Amore Pacific Sun Protection Cushion Broad Spectrum SPF30, $40
Now you know that your protection is effective!
Model's clothing: Philosofée Colorblock Jumpsuit
Model's jewelry: Ritani Star Stud Earrings
Model's sunglasses: Steven Alan Wendell Sunglasses