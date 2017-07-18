Can We Talk?! 6 Times Wendy Williams Became a Real-Life Hot Topic

When you say it like you mean it, chances are you're going to make some noise.

For Wendy Williams, it's given her the opportunity to deliver "Hot Topics" to millions of viewers for nine straight seasons on The Wendy Williams Show.

Whether it's discussing Mama June's weight-loss surgery, recapping last-night's Real Housewives episode or analyzing the latest feud, no topic is off limits for Wendy and her co-hosts who aren't afraid to express themselves in the audience.

As Wendy celebrates her birthday today, we decided to take a look back at just some of the moments on The Wendy Williams Show that created headlines of their own.

Regardless of if it's a tense interview, jaw-dropping opinion or a touching surprise, you just never know what to expect when Wendy asks: How you doin'?