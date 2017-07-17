But while he was doing his time for skipping mandatory drug tests, his second probation violation (three years after infamously wandering into the wrong house and falling asleep during his days of heavy drug abuse that now seem like another lifetime ago), RDJ kept his head down and did what he was told, outside celebrity status notwithstanding.

Downey told Vanity Fair that, when he arrived at the state prison facility, the assistant warden told him, "'If we have any discipline problems with you, we're going to come down on you like a ton of s--t.'" The actor also at one point said, gesturing to their surroundings, "Is this the most surreal thing you've ever seen?"

SATF at Corcoran II, as the facility is called so as not to be confused with the ominous Corcoran State Prison next door, isn't Camp Cupcake, or the "country clubs" that people reference on TV when talking about not-so-bad places to be punished for white collar crime.