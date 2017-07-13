Production on the eighth season of The Walking Dead has been temporarily halted by AMC after a stuntman suffered an injury on the set in Atlanta on Wednesday, E! News has confirmed.

"We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set," an AMC spokesperson said in a statement provided to E! News. "He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers."

On Thursday, star Lauren Cohan tweeted, "Dear Walking Dead Family, please keep John Bernecker, our stuntman and his family in your prayers today."