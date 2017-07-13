Milo Ventimiglia vs. Sterling K. Brown? The This Is Us Cast Is Seriously Torn Over Their Emmy Nominations
Production on the eighth season of The Walking Dead has been temporarily halted by AMC after a stuntman suffered an injury on the set in Atlanta on Wednesday, E! News has confirmed.
"We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set," an AMC spokesperson said in a statement provided to E! News. "He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers."
On Thursday, star Lauren Cohan tweeted, "Dear Walking Dead Family, please keep John Bernecker, our stuntman and his family in your prayers today."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bernecker was hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries when he fell more than 20 feet onto a concrete floor. Bernecker was then medevaced to Atlanta Medical Center, where he is being treated in intensive care.
In addition to his work on the AMC zombie hit, the Atlanta-based Bernecker has also worked on shows such as 24:Legacy, Scream Queens and Into the Badlands. He also worked on major films, including Logan, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay films, 22 Jump Street and The Fate of the Furious, as well as the upcoming Black Panther.
The cast and executive producers of The Walking Dead are set to head to San Diego Comic-Con next week for the show's annual panel, one of the Con's most anticipated events each year. Their panel is set to take place on Friday, July 21.
The Walking Dead returns this October on AMC.