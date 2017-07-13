With great power comes great responsibility and a great chance of finding love.

Less than a week after Spider-Man: Homecoming hit theatres across the country, a source tells E! News co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are dating.

"They got to know each other while on set. They became friends and started getting romantic a few months ago," an insider shared with us. "They both are such great people. It's cool they got together. Everyone gets along with them. They are very well liked on set. Tom is the most down to earth actor."

While the pair has been careful about keeping their relationship private—the twosome hasn't made things Instagram official—the talented stars have posed on some Spider-Man red carpet events next to each other giving fans some serious feels. In addition, a source says Zendaya was with Tom when he got his Spider-Man-themed tattoo at Bang Bang Tattoo a few months ago.

While the pair has yet to confirm the romance, they did poke fun at the rumors on Twitter earlier today.