No. Honestly, I've wanted it for our brave storytellers. I wanted it for them. You know when you're acting in a show, like I was for Kings of Queens for 9 years, I always wanted Kevin to get a nomination because Kevin [James] is so funny and Jerry Stiller and our writing staff. Every year I go, "if we could just get nominated." First it went from "Yay we should win an Emmy" to "if we could just get nominated you know that'd be nice." You know I wanted so much for them. Like not even for ourselves. Like we all want the moment to thank our moms and our dads and our families, but after a while when you grow up you just kind of want it for other people to acknowledge other people. For me, this project has always been about the people who are willing to speak. And there are repercussions to their speaking. So for me, I was literally on my knees saying "God please. Acknowledge them. Acknowledge them for what they've done or what they continue to do." And I'm just so happy for them. I'm happy for the Amy Scobees and Bonnies of the world who, you know, Bonnie, Amy's mother who was in our first episode, she spoke from her hospital bed. The woman died before the show aired but her message was don't let Scientology or any belief system destroy your life and your family. And for her, for them, for all who spoke, for all who continue to speak or those who speak on behalf of those victims...I'm like thank you to Hollywood, thank you to our peers, thank you for the support of people watching our show. Because without that, their voices wouldn't have been heard. I'm in that moment where it's like that moment that I always wanted to be and feel, but it's not for me and for that it makes it so much greater. It's to them. It's for them.