New Black Panther details are emerging left and right!

New footage was screened today at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 that day and at Disney's D23 fan convention in Anaheim, California earlier this month. While the new footage is not available online, new details have come out about the upcoming film, including a new poster.

The film, Chadwick Boseman plays T'Challa, an African prince with super-strength who returns home to Wakanda take his rightful place as king after his father's death and is challenged by factions in the country.

On today's panel, Boseman discussed his character, explaining "He’s returning from the events of civil war. He lost his father. He's just learning how to deal with becoming a new ruler and he’s still mourning his father's death. It’s a transition period that gets interrupted very quickly."

Michael B. Jordan plays the villain and mercenary Erik Killmonger, who was exiled from the kingdom and who teams up with arms dealer Ulysses Klaue/Klaw, played by The Lord of the Ring's Andy Serkis.