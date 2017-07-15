EVGA / BACKGRID
EVGA / BACKGRID
At 50 percent off, you really can't afford not to buy these high-end, satin Gianvito Rossi heels.
Demi Lovato's looking her signature grungy-cool while headed out for a night in LA. The style star's all smiles while spotting a plaid shirt dress and graffitied, black denim jacket, but the real star are those simple yet elegant ankle strap heels she's got on her feet!
They were $795 and now there $398 (which we know is still pretty high for some of us), so before they're sold out you might want to get a jump on that credit card info.
Still not interested? No worries. There are plenty of similar (and way more affordable) sale options waiting for you below!
All you have to do is take a scroll, hit buy and enjoy the week-long anticipation waiting for a package brings.
Susie Satin Sandals, Was: $130, Now: $39
Gonzo Heel, Was: $100, Now: $80
Article continues below
Lolita Bow-Embellished Leather Sandals, Was: $625, Now: $250
Loriana Cutout Suede Sandals, Was: $220, Now: $44
Black Soft Tie Platform Mid Heel Sandals, Was: $100, Now: $50
Article continues below
Tania Cutout Metallic Leather Mules, Was: $795, Now: $239
Golden Strappy Sandals, Was: $90, Now: $36
Raphael Sandals, $75
Article continues below
NearlyNude Suede Sandals, Was: $400, Now: $200
Linda Patent-Leather Sandals, Was: $675, Now: $203
Grab a pair for next weekend.
They go with everything!