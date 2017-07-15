Saturday Savings: Demi Lovato's Designer Sandals Are 50% Off

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ashley Tisdale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Erika Jayne, Beauty Blender

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne Has Expensive Taste—See What's in Her Makeup Bag

ESC: Bella Hadid, Instagram

Bella Hadid's Favorite Bikini Tops Are Under $80

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Demi Lovato

EVGA / BACKGRID

At 50 percent off, you really can't afford not to buy these high-end, satin Gianvito Rossi heels.

Demi Lovato's looking her signature grungy-cool while headed out for a night in LA. The style star's all smiles while spotting a plaid shirt dress and graffitied, black denim jacket, but the real star are those simple yet elegant ankle strap heels she's got on her feet!

They were $795 and now there $398 (which we know is still pretty high for some of us), so before they're sold out you might want to get a jump on that credit card info.

Still not interested? No worries. There are plenty of similar (and way more affordable) sale options waiting for you below!

Photos

Cannes 2017: Street Style

All you have to do is take a scroll, hit buy and enjoy the week-long anticipation waiting for a package brings.

Shop the Look

ESC: Saturday Savings, Heels

Sam Edelman

Susie Satin Sandals, Was: $130, Now: $39

ESC: Saturday Savings, Heels

H&M

Sandals with Ankle Ties, $50

ESC: Saturday Savings, Heels

Steve Madden

Gonzo Heel, Was: $100, Now: $80

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings, Heels

Alexandre Birman

Lolita Bow-Embellished Leather Sandals, Was: $625, Now: $250

ESC: Saturday Savings, Heels

Schutz

Loriana Cutout Suede Sandals, Was: $220, Now: $44

ESC: Saturday Savings, Heels

River Island

Black Soft Tie Platform Mid Heel Sandals, Was: $100, Now: $50

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings, Heels

Giuseppe Zanotti

Tania Cutout Metallic Leather Mules, Was: $795, Now: $239

ESC: Saturday Savings, Heels

Zara

Golden Strappy Sandals, Was: $90, Now: $36

ESC: Saturday Savings, Heels

Topshop

Raphael Sandals, $75

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings, Heels

Stuart Weitzman

NearlyNude Suede Sandals, Was: $400, Now: $200

ESC: Saturday Savings, Heels

Aquazzura

Linda Patent-Leather Sandals, Was: $675, Now: $203

Grab a pair for next weekend.

They go with everything!

TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , VG , Shopping , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.