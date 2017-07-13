Selena Gomez's "Fetish" Makeup Is Surprisingly Easy—Shop the Look!

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sophia Bush

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Rihanna, Riri Perfume

Celebrity Fragrances

ESC: Post Gym Hair

Post-Gym Hair Problems Solved, per Russell Simmons and Celebrity Hairstylist Angela Stevens

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on

"When I look in the mirror / Baby I see it clearer / Why you wanna be nearer."

Selena Gomez isn't the only person that understands why the world is obsessed with her. Beautiful, slightly mysterious, talented—there's an allure to her style, and we were reminded of it today, upon the release of her new music video, "Fetish." For three minutes, viewers literally watch the singer's lips move as her hands gently caress her face. Our thoughts: We need to know what makeup she's wearing. 

Photos

7 High-Tech Beauty Products Making Your Beauty Routine Easier

The "Fetish" singer's beauty comes courtesy of her makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who also works with Kendall Jenner, Gisele Bündchen and Emily Ratajkowski. The finished look is fresh and natural, with the exception of glossy lips and faux freckles. 

"Basically it's almost no makeup, just a couple drops of Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter mixed with moisturizer. Her faux freckles are '(Earth)quake' Matte Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, and she's wearing a soft peach Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer called 'French Tickler', all from @marcbeauty," he captioned his post. 

Then, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik topped it off with round, nude nails, using OPI's Feeling Frisco. 

Ready for Selena-inspired makeup? Keep scrolling for the exact products used on the "Fetish" set. 

ESC: Selena Gomez, Fetish

Instagram

ESC: Selena "Fetish" Market

Marc Jacobs

Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer, French Tickler, $28

ESC: Selena "Fetish" Market

OPI

California Dreaming Nail Lacquer Collection, Feeling Frisco, $10

Article continues below

ESC: Selena Gomez, Fetish

Instagram

ESC: Selena "Fetish" Market

Marc Jacobs

Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon, Earthquake, $25

ESC: Selena "Fetish" Market

Marc Jacobs

Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter, $44

Article continues below

ESC: Selena Gomez, Fetish

Instagram

Easy, right?

The fetish is real! 

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Shopping , Kendall Jenner , Gisele Bündchen , Emily Ratajkowski
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.