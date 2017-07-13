The "Fetish" singer's beauty comes courtesy of her makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who also works with Kendall Jenner, Gisele Bündchen and Emily Ratajkowski. The finished look is fresh and natural, with the exception of glossy lips and faux freckles.

"Basically it's almost no makeup, just a couple drops of Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter mixed with moisturizer. Her faux freckles are '(Earth)quake' Matte Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, and she's wearing a soft peach Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer called 'French Tickler', all from @marcbeauty," he captioned his post.

Then, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik topped it off with round, nude nails, using OPI's Feeling Frisco.

Ready for Selena-inspired makeup? Keep scrolling for the exact products used on the "Fetish" set.