"When I look in the mirror / Baby I see it clearer / Why you wanna be nearer."
Selena Gomez isn't the only person that understands why the world is obsessed with her. Beautiful, slightly mysterious, talented—there's an allure to her style, and we were reminded of it today, upon the release of her new music video, "Fetish." For three minutes, viewers literally watch the singer's lips move as her hands gently caress her face. Our thoughts: We need to know what makeup she's wearing.
"Basically it's almost no makeup, just a couple drops of Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter mixed with moisturizer. Her faux freckles are '(Earth)quake' Matte Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, and she's wearing a soft peach Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer called 'French Tickler', all from @marcbeauty," he captioned his post.
Then, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik topped it off with round, nude nails, using OPI's Feeling Frisco.
Ready for Selena-inspired makeup? Keep scrolling for the exact products used on the "Fetish" set.