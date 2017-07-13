Courtesy Love Adventured, LLC
A new bride just received an incredibly special memento of her late son.
Becky Turney's son Triston died in 2015, but since he was an organ donor, his heart lived on in an unknown person. Becky was celebrating her wedding in Alaska, when her new husband Kelly Turney surprised her with the recipient of her late son's heart.
"I began planning her surprise with [the heart recipient] Jacob about four to five months earlier," the groom told the BBC. "He is an amazing young man."
Right in the middle of the wedding, the ceremony halted so Jacob could meet Becky and join the groomsmen.
"Triston was an organ donor, and that was his choice," Kelly said to the wedding guests in a video obtained by E! News. "And by doing that, it opened us up to meet some pretty amazing people. And one of those young men, who received his heart, is here today." The bride's jaw immediately dropped in reaction, as Jacob came down the aisle and met her in an embrace.
Jacob brought a stethoscope as well, so Becky could listen to the sound of her son's heartbeat.
In a Facebook post on July 9, the new wife wrote, "Jacob… hands down the best gift… most amazing surprise ever! Thank you for caring for Triston's heart."
The heartwarming encounter only strengthened the couple's advocacy for organ donation.
"We encourage everyone to please become an organ donor," Kelly told the BBC. "It saves lives and changed ours forever."
All photos credited to Love Adventured, LLC and more can be found on www.loveadventured.com.