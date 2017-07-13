Right in the middle of the wedding, the ceremony halted so Jacob could meet Becky and join the groomsmen.

"Triston was an organ donor, and that was his choice," Kelly said to the wedding guests in a video obtained by E! News. "And by doing that, it opened us up to meet some pretty amazing people. And one of those young men, who received his heart, is here today." The bride's jaw immediately dropped in reaction, as Jacob came down the aisle and met her in an embrace.

Jacob brought a stethoscope as well, so Becky could listen to the sound of her son's heartbeat.