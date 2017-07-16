Privacy, please!
That was what the sign on the door read when Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz ditched their housemates for a romantic and private night at a hotel in this week's Famously Single.
The late-night rendezvous came on the heels of a rather tense disagreement between the couple following Dr. Darcy Sterling's blind dating experiment when Ronnie argued it might be beneficial for them to participate in the upcoming exercises with other people. Spoiler alert: Malika disagreed.
"You having an intellectual conversation with someone else does not service our relationship 'cause you can really just talk to me," she told him. "But if you still desire to have conversations with someone else, that's your choice. We just don't agree!"
But with Dorothy Wang's guidance, Ronnie decided to fully commit to the experience with just Malika. That led to the couple's first official date—and first official sleepover!
Meanwhile, Karina Smirnoff and Chad Johnson also went on their date. As they bent and twisted their bodies at the couple's yoga, the Dancing With the Stars pro was surprised at how much fun she was having with The Bachelorette bad boy.
She later filled Dr. Darcy in on all the juicy details during a solo session and admitted she had a really good time. However, Karina hesitated when the relationship therapist asked if she could see a future with Chad. "I don't know," Karina responded after an extended silence.
But the honeymoon phase between Chad and Karina didn't last too long once she embarrassed him and kicked him out of her bed!
"F--k your bed!" he said. "I ain't coming to hang out over there anytime soon. Not exactly like your bed is the golden gates of Egypt. It's just a bed." Uh oh!
Catch up on this week's episode, "So You're Saying There's a Chance," and watch the recap video above!
