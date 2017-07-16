Privacy, please!

That was what the sign on the door read when Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz ditched their housemates for a romantic and private night at a hotel in this week's Famously Single.

The late-night rendezvous came on the heels of a rather tense disagreement between the couple following Dr. Darcy Sterling's blind dating experiment when Ronnie argued it might be beneficial for them to participate in the upcoming exercises with other people. Spoiler alert: Malika disagreed.

"You having an intellectual conversation with someone else does not service our relationship 'cause you can really just talk to me," she told him. "But if you still desire to have conversations with someone else, that's your choice. We just don't agree!"