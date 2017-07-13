It's father vs. son when it comes to the 2017 Emmys.

As we predicted and hoped, This Is Us was nominated in multiple categories when the nominations were announced on Thursday morning. And while we initially squealed with delight when both Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia's names were read, we soon realized that Papa Pearson and his son Randall would be competing against each other come Emmy night, as both are up for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Feeling torn? So are their cast mates! E! News' Kristin Dos Santos went to the This Is Us set to help celebrate with Chrissy Metz, Ron Cephas Jones and Gerald McRaney, who all also were recognized for their individual work on the hit NBC drama, and had to know who they would be rooting for on Sept. 17: Milo or Sterling?!