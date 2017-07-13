It's father vs. son when it comes to the 2017 Emmys.
As we predicted and hoped, This Is Us was nominated in multiple categories when the nominations were announced on Thursday morning. And while we initially squealed with delight when both Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia's names were read, we soon realized that Papa Pearson and his son Randall would be competing against each other come Emmy night, as both are up for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
Feeling torn? So are their cast mates! E! News' Kristin Dos Santos went to the This Is Us set to help celebrate with Chrissy Metz, Ron Cephas Jones and Gerald McRaney, who all also were recognized for their individual work on the hit NBC drama, and had to know who they would be rooting for on Sept. 17: Milo or Sterling?!
"I didn't even think about they were both up against each other...until [you] said something!" Chrissy said to Kristin of her onscreen dad and brother's dueling nominations. "I hate to save I'm so excited I haven't even thought of them being in competition!"
And while Chrissy said it's "an honor" just to be nominated, "They're both going to win, it's fine!" And Gerald, nominated for making us cry buckets of tears as Dr. K, pointed out that there have been ties at awards ceremonies before "so you never know!" But he did admit, "I am a little prejudice because I got to work with Milo, but that's it. I mean Sterling is brilliant, just brilliant. But Milo is as well, and he's such a joy to work with."
While the cast was thrilled over all the of the nominations, Chrissy did admit she was "pissed" over one snub: Mandy Moore, her TV mama, who was not nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Boo! Hiss!
Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
"I have to say I was pissed off," she said. "I was like, somebody got it wrong, somebody was asleep. I was annoyed with that, for sure. But there's time and they're going to kind of regret not nominating her."
Moral of the story: Don't mess with the Pearson family!
To hear more from the cast about all of This Is Us' nominations, watch the video above!
This Is Us returns Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. on NBC. The Emmys air Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on CBS.
